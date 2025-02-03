MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations Command, shakes hands with Sgt. Max Fesenmaier, a military working dog handler with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, before a brief on installation security at MCAS Miramar, California, Jan. 29, 2025. Woodworth toured the installation, speaking on various innovations occurring on MCAS Miramar. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)