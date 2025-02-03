Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations Command, right, and Col. R. Erik Herrmann, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, attend a security brief at MCAS Miramar, California, Jan. 29, 2025. Woodworth toured the installation, speaking on various innovations occurring on MCAS Miramar. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 18:42
    Photo ID: 8856119
    VIRIN: 250128-M-HL316-1024
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 24.04 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Jackson Rush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar
    MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar
    MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar
    MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar
    MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar
    MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar
    MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar
    MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar
    MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar
    MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Station
    Barracks
    Biometric
    MCICOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download