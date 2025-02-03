MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jose Rivera-Smith, an assistant services officer for the Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, registers U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations Command, for a biometric facial recognition system at MCAS Miramar, California, Jan. 29, 2025. MCAS Miramar will begin utilizing Idemia biometric facial recognition system at the East Gate which will allow registered users to access the installation in a more efficient manner. Woodworth toured the installation, speaking on various innovations occurring on MCAS Miramar. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)