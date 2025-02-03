MCICOM CG Tours MCAS Miramar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Berenice Martinez, an aircraft avionics technician with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, shows Maj. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations Command, her room at MCAS Miramar, California, Jan. 28, 2025. Woodworth toured the installation, speaking on various innovations occurring on MCAS Miramar. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jackson Rush)