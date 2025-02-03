Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts Danish Contingent Alternative March to support Danish veterans [Image 7 of 7]

    Ramstein hosts Danish Contingent Alternative March to support Danish veterans

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda Wright cheers during the Danish Contingent Alternative March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 1, 2025. This ruck was modeled after the DANCON, which has been organized by the Royal Danish army wherever their forces have been deployed since its origin in 1972. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    This work, Ramstein hosts Danish Contingent Alternative March to support Danish veterans [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

