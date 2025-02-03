Ramstein hosts Danish Contingent Alternative March to support Danish veterans

U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda Wright cheers during the Danish Contingent Alternative March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 1, 2025. This ruck was modeled after the DANCON, which has been organized by the Royal Danish army wherever their forces have been deployed since its origin in 1972. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 10:21
Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
