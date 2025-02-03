Ramstein hosts Danish Contingent Alternative March to support Danish veterans

U.S. Airmen and U.S. Soldiers ruck during the Danish Contingent Alternative March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 1, 2025. This ruck was held in honor of Danish veterans of the armed forces, police, Emergency Management Agencies and others for the sacrifices they make every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 10:21
|Photo ID:
|8854518
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-SL051-1214
|Resolution:
|4475x2977
|Size:
|932.5 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
