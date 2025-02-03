Ramstein hosts Danish Contingent Alternative March to support Danish veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A volunteer working at the Danish Contingent Alternative March weighs the rucks of participants at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 1, 2025. Participants had the opportunity to ruck either 15km (9.3 miles) or 30km (18.6 miles) while carrying at least 11kg (24.2 pounds), earning a different medal depending on their choice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)