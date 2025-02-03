U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Norman Enriquez, American Forces Network Kaiserslautern broadcast journalist, participates in the Danish Contingent Alternative March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 1, 2025. This ruck was organized to mirror the requirements of the Danish Contingent march, which is hosted by the Royal Danish army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 10:21
|Photo ID:
|8854519
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-SL051-1287
|Resolution:
|1932x2904
|Size:
|456.68 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BSAE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein hosts Danish Contingent Alternative March to support Danish veterans [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.