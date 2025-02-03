Ramstein hosts Danish Contingent Alternative March to support Danish veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Norman Enriquez, American Forces Network Kaiserslautern broadcast journalist, participates in the Danish Contingent Alternative March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 1, 2025. This ruck was organized to mirror the requirements of the Danish Contingent march, which is hosted by the Royal Danish army. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)