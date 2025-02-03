Ramstein hosts Danish Contingent Alternative March to support Danish veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen and U.S. Soldiers ruck during the Danish Contingent Alternative March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 1, 2025. Participants had the opportunity to ruck either 15km (9.3 miles) or 30km (18.6 miles), earning a different medal depending on their choice, while carrying at least 11kg (24.2 pounds). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)