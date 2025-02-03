U.S. Airmen and U.S. Soldiers ruck during the Danish Contingent Alternative March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 1, 2025. Participants had the opportunity to ruck either 15km (9.3 miles) or 30km (18.6 miles), earning a different medal depending on their choice, while carrying at least 11kg (24.2 pounds). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 10:21
|Photo ID:
|8854517
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-SL051-1321
|Resolution:
|5459x3419
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein hosts Danish Contingent Alternative March to support Danish veterans [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.