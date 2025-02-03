Ramstein hosts Danish Contingent Alternative March to support Danish veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen and U.S. Soldiers check in to the Danish Contingent Alternative March at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb 1, 2025. This ruck was modeled after the DANCON, which is an annual tradition held by the Royal Danish army that began in 1972 and illustrates the physical preparedness of participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)