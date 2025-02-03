F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Meek Reginald, fuels specialist with the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, operates an R-11 Refueler in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during Operation Agile Spartan, Jan. 30, 2025. The R-11 Refueler holds 6,000 gallons of jet fuel allowing the Air Force to refuel and return to missions quickly and in unpredictable ways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey D. Mull)