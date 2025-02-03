F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class William Frisby, weapons loader with the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, drives a Bomb Lift MJ-1 to load a GBU-38 onto an F-15E Strike Eagle in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during Operation Agile Spartan, Jan 30, 2025. Airmen in the CENTCOM area of responsibility must be ready for quick transition to major combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey D. Mull)