F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Meek Reginald, fuels specialist with the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, prepares to move a hose from an R-11 refueling truck to refuel an F-15E Strike Eagle during an integrated combat turn in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during Operation Agile Spartan, Jan. 30, 2025. Integrated combat turns enable the Air Force to be ready to execute missions quickly in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey D. Mull)