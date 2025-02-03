F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen wait for an F-15E Strike Eagle to depart after an integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. An ICT involves the rapid refueling and rearming to quickly return a running aircraft to the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey D. Mull)