Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Capt. Casey Mull 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen wait for an F-15E Strike Eagle to depart after an integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. An ICT involves the rapid refueling and rearming to quickly return a running aircraft to the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey D. Mull)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 03:59
    Photo ID: 8853986
    VIRIN: 250129-F-OH683-1037
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Casey Mull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan
    F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan
    F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan
    F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan
    F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan
    F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    AFCENT
    Integrated Combat Turn
    Agile Combat Employment
    Agile Spartan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download