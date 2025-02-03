F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler B. Beal, 389th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron commander, left, reviews Airmen and their work at the conclusion of an integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. Conducting an ICT demonstrates U.S. Airmen can proactively address any threats by quickly refueling and rearming to return to the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey D. Mull)