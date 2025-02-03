F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sergio Cordova, crew chief with the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, oversees an integrated combat turn in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025 during an Agile Combat Employment exercise. ACE exercises increase survivability and generate more military options for combined/joint force commanders to respond to crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey D. Mull)