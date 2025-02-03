Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan [Image 5 of 6]

    F-15E Strike Eagles conduct integrated combat turn during Operation Agile Spartan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Capt. Casey Mull 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sergio Cordova, crew chief with the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, oversees an integrated combat turn in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025 during an Agile Combat Employment exercise. ACE exercises increase survivability and generate more military options for combined/joint force commanders to respond to crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Casey D. Mull)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 04:01
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    AFCENT
    Agile Spartan

