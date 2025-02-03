35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Phaup, 35th Maintenance Group load crew chief, performs an initial munition inspection for an integrated combat turn (ICT) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan 31, 2025. ICTs involve simultaneous refueling, munitions loading, and maintenance inspections, enabling rapid aircraft regeneration to ensure the 35th Fighter Wing maintains continuous combat airpower in support of Indo-Pacific security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)