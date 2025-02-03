Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn [Image 2 of 5]

    35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Sydney Shephard, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, waits for instructions from a crew chief for run-up procedures at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. The coordination between weapons loaders, crew chiefs and fuels specialists reduces aircraft downtime, maximizing the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to maintain air superiority in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 02:51
    Photo ID: 8853934
    VIRIN: 250131-F-NU460-1082
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.77 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Misawa Air Base
    ICT
    Readiness
    Lethality
    F-16

