35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sydney Shephard, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, waits for instructions from a crew chief for run-up procedures at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. The coordination between weapons loaders, crew chiefs and fuels specialists reduces aircraft downtime, maximizing the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to maintain air superiority in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)