U.S. Air Force Capt. Sydney Shephard, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, waits for instructions from a crew chief for run-up procedures at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. The coordination between weapons loaders, crew chiefs and fuels specialists reduces aircraft downtime, maximizing the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to maintain air superiority in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 02:51
|Photo ID:
|8853934
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-NU460-1082
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|27.77 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, 35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.