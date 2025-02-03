Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn

    35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Phaup, 35th Maintenance Group load crew chief, loads a G-38 Joint Direct Attack Ammunition onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. The ability to quickly arm aircraft with precision munitions ensures the 35th Fighter Wing's readiness to "Attack to Defend!" (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025
    Photo ID: 8853949
    VIRIN: 250131-F-NU460-1169
    Resolution: 7697x5131
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, 35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    ICT
    Readiness
    Lethality
    F-16

