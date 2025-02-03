35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Phaup, 35th Maintenance Group load crew chief, loads a G-38 Joint Direct Attack Ammunition onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. The ability to quickly arm aircraft with precision munitions ensures the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness to “Attack to Defend!” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)