35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Reid, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, inspects a wing weapons pylon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. These inspections ensure stations are serviceable prior to loading munitions, enabling a quick load and rapid aircraft turnaround to enhance the 35th Fighter Wing’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 02:51
|Photo ID:
|8853933
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-NU460-1113
|Resolution:
|7581x5054
|Size:
|15.07 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
