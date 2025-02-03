35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Reid, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, inspects a wing weapons pylon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. These inspections ensure stations are serviceable prior to loading munitions, enabling a quick load and rapid aircraft turnaround to enhance the 35th Fighter Wing’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)