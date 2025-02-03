Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn

    35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaron Aragon, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon into a hardened aircraft shelter to begin Integrated Combat Turn (ICT) procedures at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. ICTs involve simultaneous refueling, munitions loading, and maintenance inspections, enabling rapid aircraft regeneration to ensure the 35th Fighter Wing maintains continuous combat airpower in support of Indo-Pacific security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025
    Photo ID: 8853941
    VIRIN: 250131-F-NU460-1065
    Resolution: 8135x5423
    Size: 20.1 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Misawa Air Base
    ICT
    Readiness
    Lethality
    F-16

