35th FW conducts Integrated Combat Turn

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaron Aragon, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon into a hardened aircraft shelter to begin Integrated Combat Turn (ICT) procedures at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 31, 2025. ICTs involve simultaneous refueling, munitions loading, and maintenance inspections, enabling rapid aircraft regeneration to ensure the 35th Fighter Wing maintains continuous combat airpower in support of Indo-Pacific security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)