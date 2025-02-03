USS Preble (DDG 88) Contaminated Fuel Detector Calibration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250129-N-KW492-1035 (Jan. 29, 2025) EAST CHINA SEA

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Luzmari Fuentes, from Amsterdam, New York, calibrates a combined contaminated fuel detector in the oil lab of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the East China Sea, Jan. 29. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)