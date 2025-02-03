USS Preble (DDG 88) Small Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations in the East China Sea, Jan. 31. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)