USS Preble (DDG 88) Small Boat Operations

250131-N-KW492-1303 (Jan. 31, 2025) EAST CHINA SEA
Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations in the East China Sea, Jan. 31. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|EAST CHINA SEA
