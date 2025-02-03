USS Preble (DDG 88) MH-60R Sea Hawk Engine Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250129-N-KW492-1041 (Jan. 29, 2025) EAST CHINA SEA

Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Benjamin Reyes, from San Diego, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, references a technical manual during an engine maintenance check of an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the East China Sea, Jan. 29. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)