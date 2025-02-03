250129-N-KW492-1047 (Jan. 29, 2025) EAST CHINA SEA
Damage Controlman Fireman Alizae Mayorga, from Inglewood, California signals while Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Andre Joseph, from New York and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Christine Bugtung, from Waipahu, Hawaii handle a fire hose during an aircraft fire drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the East China Sea, Jan. 29. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8853681
|VIRIN:
|250129-N-KW492-1047
|Resolution:
|5046x3364
|Size:
|929.27 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|WAIPAHU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Deck Fire Drill [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.