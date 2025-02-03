USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Deck Fire Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250129-N-KW492-1047 (Jan. 29, 2025) EAST CHINA SEA

Damage Controlman Fireman Alizae Mayorga, from Inglewood, California signals while Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Andre Joseph, from New York and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Christine Bugtung, from Waipahu, Hawaii handle a fire hose during an aircraft fire drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the East China Sea, Jan. 29. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)