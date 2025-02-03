USS Preble (DDG 88) Chaff Loading

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250128-N-KW492-1247 (Jan. 28, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA

Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class James Colston, from Litchfield, Maine, loads a MK214 seduction round into a MK137 chaff launcher on the chaff deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 28. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)