    USS Preble (DDG 88) Chaff Loading [Image 3 of 15]

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Chaff Loading

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250128-N-KW492-1247 (Jan. 28, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class James Colston, from Litchfield, Maine, loads a MK214 seduction round into a MK137 chaff launcher on the chaff deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 28. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

