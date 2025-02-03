USS Preble (DDG 88) Flight Ops

250131-N-KW492-1167 (Jan. 31, 2025) EAST CHINA SEA
Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Jakob Zornes, from Paonia, Colorado, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 signals to approach an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the East China Sea, Jan. 31. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
