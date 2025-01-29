U.S. Navy assetts Refueled

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy E-2 Hawkeye airborne command and control aircraft is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2025. The Hawkeye supports CENTCOM by conducting missions including surface surveillance coordination, air interdiction and offensive and defensive counter air control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado)