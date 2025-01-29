A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2025. The Growler provides an electronic warfare capability to U.S. and coalition partners in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 08:52
|Photo ID:
|8852443
|VIRIN:
|250116-F-HP405-1246
|Resolution:
|5084x3383
|Size:
|846.54 KB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy assetts Refueled [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.