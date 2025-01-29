U.S. Navy assetts Refueled

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2025. The Growler provides an electronic warfare capability to U.S. and coalition partners in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado)