U.S. Navy assetts Refueled

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2025. The Growler integrates the latest electronic attack technology and conducts presence patrols in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado)