U.S. Navy assetts Refueled

A U.S. Navy E-2 Hawkeye airborne command and control aircraft departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2025. The E-2 is a twin engine, five crewmember, high-wing turboprop aircraft with a 24-foot diameter radar rotodome attached to the upper fuselage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado)