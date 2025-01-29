A U.S. Navy E-2 Hawkeye airborne command and control aircraft departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2025. The E-2 is a twin engine, five crewmember, high-wing turboprop aircraft with a 24-foot diameter radar rotodome attached to the upper fuselage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 08:52
|Photo ID:
|8852445
|VIRIN:
|250116-F-HP405-1408
|Resolution:
|4569x3040
|Size:
|566.67 KB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy assetts Refueled [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.