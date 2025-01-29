U.S. Navy assetts Refueled

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy E-2 Hawkeye airborne command and control aircraft is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2025. The Hawkeye provides all-weather airborne early warning, airborne battle management and command and control functions for the Carrier Strike Group and Joint Force Commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado)