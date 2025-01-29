A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 16, 2025. The Growler is the first newly-designed electronic warfare aircraft produced in more than 35 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 08:52
|Photo ID:
|8852441
|VIRIN:
|250116-F-HP405-1234
|Resolution:
|3927x2613
|Size:
|543.46 KB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy assetts Refueled [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.