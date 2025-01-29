Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-16 Education Center open for in-person learning [Image 5 of 5]

    K-16 Education Center open for in-person learning

    SEONGNAM, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    Attendees of the ceremony marking the beginning of in-person college courses on K-16 Airfield Seongnam, South Korea Jan. 23. Beginning in March 2025, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Education Center will offer on-site classes through the University of Maryland Global Campus and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at the K-16 community activity center. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 00:34
    Location: SEONGNAM, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Korea
    South Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

