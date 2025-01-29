Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-16 Education Center open for in-person learning [Image 2 of 5]

    K-16 Education Center open for in-person learning

    SEONGNAM, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    Lt. Col. William Gratz, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, gives his remarks at a ceremony marking the beginning of in-person college courses on K-16 Airfield Seongnam, South Korea Jan. 23. Beginning in March 2025, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Education Center will offer on-site classes through the University of Maryland Global Campus and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at the K-16 community activity center. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 00:36
    Location: SEONGNAM, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Korea
    South Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

