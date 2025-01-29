Lt. Col. William Gratz, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, cuts a cake marking the beginning of in-person college courses on K-16 Airfield Seongnam, South Korea Jan. 23. Beginning in March 2025, the USAG Humphreys Education Center will offer on-site classes through the University of Maryland Global Campus and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at the K-16 community activity center. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 00:35
|Photo ID:
|8852147
|VIRIN:
|250123-A-QE256-1004
|Resolution:
|3519x2346
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SEONGNAM, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
K-16 Education Center open for in-person learning
