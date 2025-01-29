K-16 Education Center open for in-person learning

Photo By Patrick Bray | Lt. Col. William Gratz (front row, second from left), commander of the 2nd Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Bray | Lt. Col. William Gratz (front row, second from left), commander of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, and Clara Sagoe (front row, second from right) chief of Army Continuing Education Services, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Education Center, cut the ribbon to officially mark the beginning of in-person college courses on K-16 Airfield Seongnam, South Korea Jan. 23. Beginning in March 2025, the USAG Humphreys Education Center will offer on-site classes through the University of Maryland Global Campus and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at the K-16 community activity center. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released) see less | View Image Page

SEONGNAM, South Korea – The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Education Center held an opening ceremony at the K-16 Airfield community activity center Jan. 23 to celebrate in-person college courses soon to be available on the installation.



Beginning in March, USAG Humphreys will provide Soldiers at K-16 better access to education opportunities by offering on-site classes through the University of Maryland Global Campus and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.



“Our goal is to empower the K-16 community by providing accessible education opportunities, one class at a time, and supporting their academic journey every step of the way,” said Clara Sagoe, chief of Army Continuing Education Services, USAG Humphreys Education Center.



A major tenant unit at K-16 is the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division – often referred to as the 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion. The unit’s commander spoke at the ceremony.



Lt. Col. William Gratz, commander of the 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, encouraged everyone to use this resource saying, “the opportunities are endless.”



“I tell everybody, if you have not started a degree, four years are going to pass regardless. Start one class at a time and four years from now you’ll have a bachelors, associates or maybe a second bachelor’s degree,” said Gratz.



Gratz wants Soldiers to know that although there may be challenges to pursuing higher education, the education center counselors are ready to assist each service member in evaluating their academic goals.



The Humphreys Education Center facilitates access to educational institutions and programs, both on-post and online, that cater to the needs and schedules of military personnel. The U.S. Army Continuing Education System collaborates with colleges, universities, and vocational schools throughout the U.S. to offer a variety of flexible learning options, including online courses and distance learning programs.



U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys is the “Army’s Home in Korea.” The garrison’s area of responsibility includes Camp Humphreys, Camp Yongin, K-16 Airfield and 11 other smaller sites within Area II and III of U.S. Forces Korea. Camp Humphreys – located along the western coast of the Republic of Korea within the seaport city of Pyeongtaek – is the hub of USFK and headquarters for the Eighth U.S. Army, the 2nd Infantry Division, and the U.S. Army’s most active airfield in the Pacific – Desiderio Army Airfield.