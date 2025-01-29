K-16 Education Center open for in-person learning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Clara Sagoe, chief of Army Continuing Education Services, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Education Center, gives her opening remarks at a ceremony marking the beginning of in-person college courses on K-16 Airfield Seongnam, South Korea Jan. 23. Beginning in March 2025, the USAG Humphreys Education Center will offer on-site classes through the University of Maryland Global Campus and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at the K-16 community activity center. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)