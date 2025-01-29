K-16 Education Center open for in-person learning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. William Gratz (front row, second from left), commander of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, and Clara Sagoe (front row, second from right) chief of Army Continuing Education Services, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Education Center, cut the ribbon to officially mark the beginning of in-person college courses on K-16 Airfield Seongnam, South Korea Jan. 23. Beginning in March 2025, the USAG Humphreys Education Center will offer on-site classes through the University of Maryland Global Campus and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at the K-16 community activity center. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)