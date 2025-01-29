Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    272nd COS Assumption of Command and Promotion Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    272nd COS Assumption of Command and Promotion Ceremony

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco 

    110th Wing

    Col. David Sowers, left, 110th Operations Group commander, passes the squadron guidon to Maj Joseph McNerney, incoming 272nd Cyber Operations Squadron (COS) commander, at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 1, 2025. The event was part of the 272nd COS Assumption of Command Ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 14:54
    Photo ID: 8851685
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-AG923-1017
    Resolution: 2849x2279
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    Change of Command Ceremony

    National Guard Bureau
    Assumption of Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Battle Creek Air National Guard Base
    272nd Cyber Operations Squadron

