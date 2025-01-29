272nd COS Assumption of Command and Promotion Ceremony

Col. David Sowers, left, 110th Operations Group commander, passes the squadron guidon to Maj Joseph McNerney, incoming 272nd Cyber Operations Squadron (COS) commander, at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 1, 2025. The event was part of the 272nd COS Assumption of Command Ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)
|02.01.2025
|02.02.2025 14:54
|8851685
|250201-Z-AG923-1017
|2849x2279
|1.36 MB
|BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|3
|0
