    272nd COS Assumption of Command and Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    272nd COS Assumption of Command and Promotion Ceremony

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco 

    110th Wing

    Maj Joseph McNerney, left, 272nd Cyber Operations Squadron (COS) commander, promotes Master Sgt. Rick Van Seters, 272nd COS cyber operator, at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 1, 2025. The event was part of Van Seters' Promotion Ceremony to Senior Master Sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)

    This work, 272nd COS Assumption of Command and Promotion Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Valentina Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

