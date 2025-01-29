P272nd COS Assumption of Command and Promotion Ceremony

Master Sgt. Rick Van Seters, right, 272nd COS cyber operator, salutes Maj Joseph McNerney, 272nd Cyber Operations Squadron (COS) commander, at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 1, 2025. The event was part of Van Seters' Promotion Ceremony to Senior Master Sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 14:54
|Photo ID:
|8851680
|VIRIN:
|250201-Z-AG923-1048
|Resolution:
|2166x1733
|Size:
|932 KB
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
