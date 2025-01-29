272nd COS Assumption of Command and Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj Joseph McNerney, 272nd Cyber Operations Squadron (COS) commander, renders first salute to his squadron at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 1, 2025. The event was part of the 272nd COS Assumption of Command Ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)