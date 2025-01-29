272nd COS Assumption of Command and Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj Joseph McNerney, right, 272nd Cyber Operations Squadron (COS) commander, shakes hands with Col. David Sowers, 110th Operations Group commander, at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 1, 2025. The event was part of the 272nd COS Assumption of Command Ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)