272nd COS Assumption of Command and Promotion Ceremony

Master Sgt. Rick Van Seters, center, 272nd COS cyber operator, has his rank pinned on by friends and family at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 1, 2025. The event was part of Van Seters' Promotion Ceremony to Senior Master Sergeant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)