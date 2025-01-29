Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Executes its First Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 5 of 5]

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Executes its First Combat Readiness Inspection

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A group of simulated deployers depart on the final day of the Combat Readiness Inspection, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2025. For the CRI, as in the real world, Airmen went through a redeployment process to re-integrate them back to their regular duty operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Air Combat Command Joint Base Langley-Eustis CRI Combat Readiness Inspection JBLECRI25 CRI2025

