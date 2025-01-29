Joint Base Langley-Eustis Executes its First Combat Readiness Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of simulated deployers depart on the final day of the Combat Readiness Inspection, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2025. For the CRI, as in the real world, Airmen went through a redeployment process to re-integrate them back to their regular duty operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)