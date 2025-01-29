Joint Base Langley-Eustis Executes its First Combat Readiness Inspection

Airmen from the 633d Air Base Wing don their Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear and seek cover while experiencing a simulated chemical attack during the Combat Readiness Inspection, on Raptor town, a Forward Operating Station, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 30, 2025. During the enemy attack Airmen hid under pieces of furniture to protect themselves from infrastructure damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
