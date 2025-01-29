Joint Base Langley-Eustis Executes its First Combat Readiness Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from Joint Base Langley-Eustis don their Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear while experiencing a simulated chemical attack during the Combat Readiness Inspection, at JBLE, Virginia, Jan. 30, 2025. Airmen from across the 633d Air Base Wing used the inspection to cultivate meaningful familiarity with gear that could prove to one day safeguard them from a biological or chemical agent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)