Joint Base Langley-Eustis Executes its First Combat Readiness Inspection

Airmen from the 633d Security Forces Squadron, secure a simulated Forward Operating Station during a Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 30, 2025. Following multiple simulated attacks, the SFS teams performed sweeps of the FOS to ensure that the area was safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)