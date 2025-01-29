Airmen from the 633d Security Forces Squadron, secure a simulated Forward Operating Station during a Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 30, 2025. Following multiple simulated attacks, the SFS teams performed sweeps of the FOS to ensure that the area was safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 18:47
|Photo ID:
|8850161
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-JG883-1441
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Langley-Eustis Executes its First Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.