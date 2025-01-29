Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Executes its First Combat Readiness Inspection [Image 4 of 5]

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Executes its First Combat Readiness Inspection

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airmen from the 633d Security Forces Squadron, secure a simulated Forward Operating Station during a Combat Readiness Inspection at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 30, 2025. Following multiple simulated attacks, the SFS teams performed sweeps of the FOS to ensure that the area was safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 18:47
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Air Combat Command Joint Base Langley-Eustis CRI Combat Readiness Inspection JBLECRI25 CRI2025

