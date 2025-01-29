Joint Base Langley-Eustis Executes its First Combat Readiness Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, converses with a couple of Airmen during the Combat Readiness Inspection in Raptor Town, Forward Operating Station, on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 30, 2025. Leaders from across the Wing viewed the CRI as an opportunity to get a first-hand look at their Airman’s ability to adapt, overcome and get their missions accomplished. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)